U.S. Olympic gymnast talks cancer, survival, and helping others

Shannon Miller, a former U.S. Olympic gymnast, has transitioned into the role of a health advocate, where she passionately encourages cancer patients to incorporate a variety of supportive care measures into their treatment strategies.

Supportive care plays a vital role in complementing cancer treatments by assisting patients in effectively managing the often severe side effects.

Shannon herself experienced debilitating nausea and gastrointestinal issues during her chemotherapy treatment, and she’s not an exception, as statistics indicate that four out of five chemotherapy patients face similar challenges.

Following her retirement from the Olympic competition, Shannon pursued her education, earning undergraduate degrees in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and a law degree from Boston College.

She also authored the book “It’s Not About Perfect: Competing for My Country and Fighting for My Life,” an inspirational memoir aimed at empowering others to overcome their challenges and break through barriers.