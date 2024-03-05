United Way to host discussion with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist Andrea Elliott

For close to a decade, journalist Andrea Elliott dedicated herself to chronicling the life of Dasani Coates, offering an intimate portrayal of her upbringing within a Brooklyn homeless shelter.

Through her insightful reporting, Andrea shed light on the enduring impact of poverty, hunger, homelessness, addiction, and racism, which have permeated Dasani’s family for generations.

As an investigative reporter at The New York Times, Andrea’s extensive coverage culminated in a groundbreaking five-part series on Dasani in 2013, followed by years of continued reporting.

This comprehensive body of work eventually led to the publication of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City,” cementing Andrea’s status as a distinguished voice in narrative journalism.

Journalists and aspiring journalists alike are cordially invited to a thought-provoking discussion with Andrea and Dasani on March 5, 2024, from 11 a.m. to noon at Indiana Landmarks.

Facilitated by Camike Jones, editor-in-chief of the Indianapolis Recorder, this engaging conversation, hosted by United Way of Central Indiana, will delve into the nuances of reporting, storytelling, and the intricate relationship between journalists and the subjects of their narratives.

Attendees are encouraged to reserve their free tickets in advance to secure seating, and they can also submit questions for Andrea and Dasani to address during the discussion. Click here for ticket information.

This event is part of United Way of Central Indiana’s commitment to serving individuals and families grappling with poverty, with more than 244,000 households in Central Indiana facing or on the brink of financial hardship, as outlined in a 2023 United Way report.