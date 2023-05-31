Unlock the joy in your memories through photobooks

Have you ever taken a photo and instead of sharing the picture, it just sits in your camera roll?

If yes, that is called “plushing.”

Well, fret no more! We had an exciting guest join us on Wednesday’s All Indiana via Zoom to unveil a mission that will revolutionize the way we cherish our memories.

Please give a warm welcome to Leslie Alberson, the visionary behind a groundbreaking platform that aims to unlock the joy in our photos.

Say goodbye to mundane albums and hello to a world of creativity! Alberson showed us how to bring our memories to life through captivating photo books.

She showed an accessible platform that creates ways to bring memories to life through photo books.

You don’t want to miss out on this fun!

Please enjoy the full interview above to embark on a whimsical journey of nostalgia and imagination!