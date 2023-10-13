US skies set to blaze with ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse

Mark the calendars and prepare the solar safety glasses because an awe-inspiring celestial event is on the horizon. On Saturday, October 14, sky gazers will be treated to a rare natural spectacle, an “annular solar eclipse,” commonly known as the “Ring of Fire.” During this captivating occurrence, the moon will glide across the face of the sun, leaving only a blazing halo-like ring visible. This mesmerizing event is a must-see, and you won’t get another chance to witness it in the United States until 2039.

The annular solar eclipse, which features the sun transforming into a striking ring, promises to be an unforgettable sight. Whether you find yourself within the path of direct viewing or simply want to catch a glimpse from afar, this celestial display is not to be missed. Remarkably, this upcoming solar eclipse is only the first of two that will sweep across North America in the coming year.

NASA invites you to join in the global revelry as part of the Heliophysics Big Year. This initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of our Sun and its complex interactions with the Earth and the solar system.

To shed light on the significance and nuances of annular and total solar eclipses, NASA Planetary Scientist Noah Petro talks with Cody Adams. The discussion promises to offer valuable insights into these celestial phenomena, enhancing our appreciation of the cosmos and our place within it.