Usher to headline the Super Bowl and Taylor Swift joins Kelce’s family suite…Is This Anything?

In the latest episode of “Is This Anything,” Hammer and Nigel discuss the exciting news about the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Headliner, Usher.

The anticipation builds as fans eagerly await his performance during the highly anticipated event.

Additionally, the show highlights the remarkable success of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose jersey sales skyrocketed by an impressive 400% following the game against the Chicago Bears.

Notably, Hammer and Nigel also mentioned the heartwarming moment when Taylor Swift joined Kelce’s family in the Kelce suite, adding an extra touch of excitement to the already thrilling game

So tell us…IS THIS ANYTHING? Take a look at the full video above to find out!