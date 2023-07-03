Using positivity to end pain with Dr. Conor Hogan

Dr. Conor Hogan, the renowned mental performance expert and No.1 best-selling author of “The Gym Upstairs: The Neuroscience of Future Champions,” joined us Monday afternoon to discuss how science reveals the power of positivity in alleviating pain.

Drawing upon his expertise in neuroscience and mental performance, Dr. Hogan shed light on the scientific basis behind the connection between positivity and pain relief. With his insights, viewers can expect to gain a deeper understanding of the mind-body relationship and the potential impact of a positive mindset on managing and mitigating pain.

This engaging conversation promises to provide valuable knowledge and practical tips for individuals seeking ways to enhance their well-being by harnessing the power of positivity.