Using service dogs during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

As National Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to a close, we are honored to have Lydia Wood, the owner of Naptown K9 and the visionary founder of the Freedom K9 Project, join us.

Accompanied by her service dog, Echo, Lydia shed light on the mission of her organization.

The Freedom K9 Project stands out as a crucial comfort resource for victims of domestic abuse and sex trafficking, utilizing the bond between survivors and their service dogs.

Lydia’s insights and Echo’s presence will highlight the powerful role that these canine companions play in providing solace and support to those in need during this important month of awareness.