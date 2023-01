All Indiana

Using ‘tapping’ to cope with stress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults and children deal with stress in different ways. A good way to cope with that stress is through “tapping.”

That’s right, tapping. The technique is fully explained in a book written by Monique Verpoort called, “Is This All There Is?: Living a Life Beyond Obligation” which can be purchased on Amazon.

Verpoort joined Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to explain more. How do you cope with stress?