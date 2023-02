All Indiana

Valentine’s Day treats: Pinkglow Pineapple

Fresh Del Monte will be joining Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to share a sweet but healthy Valentine’s Day treat. 🍍

They’ll be sharing a Pinkglow Pineapple, the only pink pineapple that grows in the Costa Rican jungle. It’s juicier and sweeter than a regular pineapple!

Pineapples are available for purchase on the Pinkglow Pineapple website, Melissas.com, and TropicalFruitBox.com.

