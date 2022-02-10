All Indiana

Valentine’s Day Treats: White chocolate cluster recipe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentine’s Day coming up on Monday, you might want to whip up a special treat for your sweetheart.

On Thursday’s All Indiana, they created some white chocolate clusters with Liz Berg — known as “That Skinny Chick Who Can Bake”.

White Chocolate Clusters

Ingredients:

2 cups Mikesell’s Groovy Potato Chips, coarsely crushed

½ cup slivered pecans

9 oz white baking chocolate

Directions: