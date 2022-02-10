Valentine’s Day Treats: White chocolate cluster recipe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentine’s Day coming up on Monday, you might want to whip up a special treat for your sweetheart.
On Thursday’s All Indiana, they created some white chocolate clusters with Liz Berg — known as “That Skinny Chick Who Can Bake”.
White Chocolate Clusters
Ingredients:
2 cups Mikesell’s Groovy Potato Chips, coarsely crushed
½ cup slivered pecans
9 oz white baking chocolate
Directions:
- In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt white chocolate, in 20-second intervals, stirring after each, until totally smooth.
- Stir in potato chips and pecans.
- Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets.
- Refrigerate until set.