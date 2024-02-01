Valentine’s Day woodworking classes for couples

This Valentine’s Day, couples can go on a unique and hands-on experience by attending woodworking classes offered by Rockler Woodworking and Hardware.

The Indianapolis Rockler store has special date night sessions on Sundays, February 4 and February 7, where couples, regardless of their woodworking skill level, can craft decorative hearts using the scroll saw.

Rockler is eager to provide a woodworking expert to discuss these special classes, offering insights into the creative process and even demonstrating the heart-making technique either in-studio or at the Rockler location for engaging visuals.

In addition to the Valentine’s Day-themed class, Rockler features other classes throughout the month, such as charcuterie board crafting, pen turning, and a decorative box make-and-take.

Even if the Valentine’s Day class period doesn’t align with programming schedules, Rockler offers year-round classes for viewers seeking a new, enjoyable, and therapeutic hobby.

The woodworking expert is available to share insights on woodworking as a hobby, highlighting why Rockler’s classes are an ideal choice for a unique and memorable Valentine’s date night.

If interested, the expert can also provide a quick on-air woodworking demonstration, showcasing the finishing touches on a decorative heart that couples can create in the special Valentine’s Day classes using a scroll saw.