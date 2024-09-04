Venardos Circus coming to Perry Crossing for an exciting show

Dede Larible, Kevin Venardos, and Edge Szumowski joined us to discuss the Venardos Circus, which will perform at The Shops at Perry Crossing from September 5 to September 15.

This fun and thrilling circus will bring joy to people of all ages with its unique mix of circus magic and Broadway-style entertainment.

The Venardos Circus is known for its one-of-a-kind performances, combining traditional circus acts with a modern twist.

Guests can expect a fantastic experience of laughter, impressive skills, and colorful costumes.

The performers will wow the audience with their talents, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Don’t miss this special event! Grab your tickets and head over to Perry Crossing for a spectacular show.