Venardos Circus coming to Perry Crossing for an exciting show

by: Divine Triplett
Dede Larible, Kevin Venardos, and Edge Szumowski joined us to discuss the Venardos Circus, which will perform at The Shops at Perry Crossing from September 5 to September 15.

This fun and thrilling circus will bring joy to people of all ages with its unique mix of circus magic and Broadway-style entertainment.

The Venardos Circus is known for its one-of-a-kind performances, combining traditional circus acts with a modern twist.

Guests can expect a fantastic experience of laughter, impressive skills, and colorful costumes.

The performers will wow the audience with their talents, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Don’t miss this special event! Grab your tickets and head over to Perry Crossing for a spectacular show.

