Alex Smith, Major General Bob Le Brutta encourage meaningful engagement with veterans this Veterans Day

As Veterans Day approaches on November 11, Americans are encouraged to go beyond simply saying “thank you” to veterans and instead make meaningful connections. Leading this initiative are retired NFL quarterback Alex Smith and retired Air Force Major General Bob Le Brutta, who aim to inspire people to deepen their interactions with veterans.

Le Brutta explained that while veterans appreciate gratitude, they benefit even more from genuine community connections. “If we go beyond saying thanks and actually make that connection, we’ll be able to bring veterans back into our community in the most viable and positive way,” he said. He suggested simple actions such as inviting a veteran for coffee, volunteering at a VA hospital, or visiting local VFW posts to engage with veterans and help them feel valued and included.

Smith’s support for this initiative stems from his own experience with military medical care during his recovery from a severe leg injury sustained while playing for the Washington Commanders. He received treatment at the Center for the Intrepid, a renowned rehabilitation center where he trained alongside servicemen and women. “It changed my life,” Smith shared. “I got to see firsthand the resiliency and camaraderie, and it’s the first place I said out loud that I wanted to play football again.” Smith highlighted the importance of supporting veterans as they transition back to civilian life, noting that many struggle with feelings of isolation.

For those looking to participate, USA has created resources at USAA.com/VeteransDay, where people can find ideas to connect with veterans in their communities. Both Smith and Le Brutta emphasized that building connections with veterans should extend beyond Veterans Day, helping them feel supported year-round.

“This is about doing a little more,” Smith stated. “These are the people who serve and protect us, and it’s our responsibility as a community to reach out and do more.” With simple gestures, Americans can make a lasting impact on the lives of veterans, ensuring they feel valued and welcomed back into the community they served.