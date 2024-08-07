Victory Field presents ‘Baby Got Brunch’ 2024

Ashley Brooks and Bridget Davis joined us to talk about the exciting return of Baby Got Brunch at Victory Field this weekend.

The event promises great food and fun for everyone.

Baby Got Brunch is an annual event that celebrates the best brunch offerings in the city.

This year, it’s back at Victory Field, providing a perfect setting for enjoying delicious food and a festive atmosphere.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of brunch dishes prepared by some of the top chefs and restaurants in Indianapolis.

The event will feature a range of food options, from classic breakfast items to creative brunch specialties.

In addition to the food, there will be drinks, live music, and activities for all ages, making it a fun outing for families and friends.

Baby Got Brunch will take place this weekend at Victory Field. It’s an opportunity to enjoy great food, support local businesses, and have a wonderful time with the community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit babygotbrunch.net.

Ashley Brooks and Bridget Davis invite everyone to join in the celebration and enjoy all that Baby Got Brunch has to offer! Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!