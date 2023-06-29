Search
Violence prevention program celebrates 10 years

by: Divine Triplett
Posted:

Marking a significant milestone in its journey, the violence prevention program for teens, aptly named THE TALKS – IDENTIFYING THE MIRROR IN ME, is gearing up to celebrate its remarkable 10-year anniversary this July. To shed light on this momentous occasion, the esteemed program head, Beatrice Beverly, will be joining our hosts in the studio today.

This is an opportunity for Beatrice Beverly to share insights on the profound impact that THE TALKS has had on the community over the past decade and to discuss the promising future of the program. With its commitment to empowering and guiding teenagers towards a non-violent path, THE TALKS has become a beacon of hope, fostering positive change and inspiring countless young lives along the way.

