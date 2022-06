All Indiana

Visionary behind ‘Teletubbies’ creates ‘MeteoHeroes,’ pint-sized eco warriors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the visionaries behind “Teletubbies” and “Thomas the Tank Engine” has come out of retirement to help fight “climate anxiety.”

His eco-superhero series, “MeteoHeroes,” is now seen in 30,000 schools by 15 million schoolkids.

His vision is a tough one: to change the world through compelling storytelling.

