Visit Indiana website now makes it easier to map out a ‘great getaway’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re changing your summer travel plans and hoping to stay closer to home, Visit Indiana wants to help you out.

It launched a new “road trip” website to help Hoosiers map out some fun things to do around the state.

“People want to take vacations closer to home, so we developed the Great Indiana getaway,” Misty Weisensteiner, director of the Indiana Office of Tourism, said. “Indiana has so much to offer from the north to the south. So many things that we don’t even know about or things we used to know and forgot.”

An interactive map takes you to the hot spots in different counties all over the state. If you don’t know where to go, a quiz on the website helps narrow down the perfect road trip for you based on your interests.

Weisensteiner says the options will be updated continuously in conjunction with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan.

Click here to see their list of must-visit road trip destinations in the state.