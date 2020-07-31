Volunteers feed families in Lawrence community with ‘Bellies Full for Back to School’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers helped the Lawrence Community Parks Foundation prepare 1,000 boxes of food to give out to people in need on Thursday.

The ‘Bellies Full for Back to School’ event was held at Lawrence Community Park this afternoon. Gleaners Food Bank donated the food, which included milk, vegetables and meat. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was set up as a drive-thru to minimize contact between volunteers and families receiving the meals.

Lawrence Community Parks Foundation president Shawn Denney witnessed the park’s parking lot fill up 15 minutes before the event even began. He talked about the effort and how volunteers were even thinking about those who couldn’t attend the event.

“The need is almost overwhelming,” Denney said. ” I’m glad we’re here and able to help out. With COVID and everything, there are some folks who can’t come out so we’re even doing at-home deliveries to help out those families.The need isn’t just in those that can drive here, but the need is in the homebound as well.”

The foundation's volunteers gave out food, even in rainy weather, until the last box was gone.