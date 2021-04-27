All Indiana

Wahlburgers restaurant opens in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A budding, burger restaurant franchise has made its way to central Indiana.

Wahlburgers, run by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg, opened the doors of their new location in Carmel on Monday afternoon.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome got a chance to talk with the new restaurant’s general manager, Andrew Pedersen, who talked about what people can expect from the menu and atmosphere.

Fans who waited in line outside hours before the grand opening talked about why they felt Wahlburgers was worth the wait.

The new location is available for takeout, curbside pickup and online ordering.