Walker Center to host daddy-daughter contest, free summer program for kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is putting on two summer events for Hoosiers to join.

First, a virtual contest celebrating black families and children, especially daddies and their daughters. They call it #DaddyDoDay. Families are encouraged to post pictures and videos of their favorite daddy-daughter hairstyle moment. The contest started June 19 and will run until July 19.

“We really just wanted to showcase how beautiful the family structure is in the black household and what it looks like to show nurturing fathers taking care of their daughters’ hair,” Ginn said. “You see these little girls enjoying quality time with their fathers. I think that’s something that should be showcased and it’s imperative that we use this contest as a platform to do that.”

Participants have a chance to win $1,000 and hair care products from Eden BodyWorks.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is also making changes to an old tradition. The Summer Institute program, which has been running for decades, will be going virtual for the very first time and it will be available to kids for free.

“With COVID happening and the social unrest, it was important for us to have a gift to give to the community,” said Devon Ginn, the center’s visual art and entertainment curator.

The goal of the programs is to find fun ways to educate kids and parents about topics that are tied to the legacy of Madam C.J. Walker, the first female self-made millionaire in America.The program, for students from age 6-14, runs three days per week from July 7-30. Each week students will be given a topic to focus on during the four-week program including: