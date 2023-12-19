Walmart expanding drone deliveries and woman uses ‘mom voice’ to scare moose

On today’s All Indiana, we witnessed a display of maternal instincts as a woman from Anchorage, Alaska, defends her beloved Yorkie, Pixel, from a young moose.

When faced with this unexpected wildlife encounter, Catherine Diehl-Robbins instinctively employed her “mom voice” to protect her furry family member.

As Pixel barked at the hefty moose, Catherine immediately dropped her groceries to intervene. With a mix of stern commands and her formidable “mom voice,” she successfully scared the moose away, ensuring Pixel’s safety.

Catherine’s quick thinking and unwavering determination showcased the power of a mother’s protective instincts, even in the face of formidable wildlife.

It’s a heartwarming reminder of the bonds between humans and their pets.

Meanwhile, in Lewisville, Texas, Walmart introduced an innovative drone delivery service, allowing customers to deliver groceries to their doorstep within 30 minutes or less.

These drones, designed for packages under three pounds, operate within a six-mile radius, promising safe and gentle deliveries, even for delicate items like eggs.

This technological advancement brings convenience and efficiency to residents, marking the expansion of Walmart’s commitment to modernizing the shopping experience.