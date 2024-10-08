Search
Walmart yodeller Mason Ramsey to perform in Indianapolis

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Singer Mason Ramsay, who gained fame as the Walmart yodeller in a 2018 viral video, will be visiting Indianapolis for a show.

His Fall Into Place Tour Part 2 will stop at Old National Centre at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

In the video, “All Indiana” host Cody Adams talks with Ramsay, a 17-year-old, by videoconference.

