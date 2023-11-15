Watch 25 Xmas movies and win $2,500, New additions to National Toy Hall of Fame…Is This Anything?

Search
by: Divine Triplett
The National Toy Hall of Fame in upstate New York has added four iconic toys to its ranks: Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards, Nerf ball, and Fisher-Price Corn Popper.

These timeless toys are now part of the Hall’s collection at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

CableTV.com is offering an exciting job opportunity for a “Chief of Cheer” to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

The chosen candidate will rank each film based on storytelling and holiday cheer, receiving a $2,500 reward and a year’s subscription to seven streaming services.

The job allows the winner to select their favorite holiday films, including Hallmark rom-coms, animated classics, or even action-packed thrillers like “Die Hard.”

Applications are open until December 1st, making it a special holiday season gig.

