Out & About With Barney: Watercolor artist Becky Wanick honors police canines through stunning portraits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Barney Wood from “Out & About with Barney” visited Watercolor Artist Becky Wanick who honors police canines through stunning watercolor portraits.

Starting her painting journey less than two years ago, Becky was inspired by the strong bond between law enforcement officers and their canine partners. What began as a small project has now turned into over 130 portraits, each capturing the courage and loyalty of these dogs.

Becky’s work, inspired by her support for law enforcement, brings joy to the officers and showcases the profound relationship between them and their canine companions.

For more about her art, visit her Facebook page.