23°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
23° Indianapolis

Out & About With Barney: Watercolor artist Becky Wanick honors police canines through stunning portraits

1-15-25 Local Artists Honors K9S With Watercolors All Indiana

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Barney Wood from “Out & About with Barney” visited Watercolor Artist Becky Wanick who honors police canines through stunning watercolor portraits.

Starting her painting journey less than two years ago, Becky was inspired by the strong bond between law enforcement officers and their canine partners. What began as a small project has now turned into over 130 portraits, each capturing the courage and loyalty of these dogs.

Becky’s work, inspired by her support for law enforcement, brings joy to the officers and showcases the profound relationship between them and their canine companions.

For more about her art, visit her Facebook page.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Communications expert, IU Indy prof...
Political News /
Jay County to honor EMT-paramedic...
Local News /
FTC sues Deere & Co....
Political News /
Transportation Department sues Southwest, fines...
Political News /
Biden in farewell address warns...
Political News /
Suspect in attempted carjackings dies...
Crime Watch 8 /
Innovative approach to developing diverse...
Multicultural News /
Madam Walker Legacy Center to...
Multicultural News /