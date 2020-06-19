Wave parade celebrates 11-year-old’s last day of chemotherapy

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Tyler Ralstin, 11, has been in the fight of his life against cancer. Doctors said he wasn’t even supposed to see his 11th birthday, but a bone marrow transplant and treatment turned everything around.

In March, Tyler came to the “All Indiana” studio to share his story and talk with us in March about how he was using his birthday to make a wish come true for someone else. Watch that story here.

His mom Rachel called News 8’s Randall Newsome to share some exciting news that would be happening on Friday: his last day of chemotherapy.

Little did Tyler know, Rachel was planning a drive-by wave parade with family and friends to celebrate the special occasion. The group planned to meet at Geist Elementary School and drive over to meet Tyler at his grandmother’s house. Tyler’s dad, Mike, and sister, Regan, helped Rachel get the boy to the front yard just minutes before the big moment.

Dozens came to share the big moment, greeting him with signs, cheers, honking horns and even silly string.

Check out the big surprise here on Facebook Live.

“It was awesome,” Tyler said. “I was totally surprised.”

He said he’s looking forward to spending his days without having to worry about taking pills and going to treatments.

Watch the videos to hear more from Tyler, Rachel and both his grandmothers on what this day means to the Ralstin family.