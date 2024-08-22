We Are Family: A new stage play by Shandrea Funnye

This morning, Shandrea Funnye joined us with actors Keith Baker and KJ Dullen to talk about a new stage play called We Are Family.

The play secures the stage with a very powerful story about love, unity, and keeping family relevant. Keith Baker and KJ Dullen star in the play with the latter as the lead actor.

They shared the characters they’re playing and how it feels to bring this heartfelt story to life. Shandrea Funnye, the playwright, spoke about what had inspired her to pen We Are Family.

She hopes that audiences connect with the story, remembering just how much strength they have through family ties.

The team is excited to go on stage for this play and has its fingers crossed to share it with audiences soon.

If you are into stories that touch your heart and uplift your family, then We Are Family is a play you must see.

For more information, contact Shandrea Funnye at shandreafunnyepresents@yahoo.com.