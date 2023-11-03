Weight-loss drugs boost pharmaceutical companies, and celebrating National Sandwich Day

In this edition of “Is This Anything,” we discussed the surge in sales of weight-loss drugs like “Ozempic” and “Wegovy.”

The pharmaceutical industry is booming as the company behind these medications reported a staggering 29-percent increase in sales, reaching a whopping eight-point-four billion dollars for the third quarter.

Eli Lilly, the maker of the diabetes drug “Mounjaro,” isn’t far behind, with a remarkable 37-percent increase to nine-point-five billion dollars during the same period.

Interestingly, both “Ozempic” and “Mounjaro” are primarily injectable prescription medicines designed for adults with diabetes, but they are increasingly being prescribed for weight loss.

Meanwhile, “Wegovy” is gaining popularity as an obesity treatment. While these injected medicines have shown effectiveness in shedding pounds, a recent study suggests potential risks of serious digestive problems for those using these drugs.

Is this a breakthrough in weight loss or a cause for concern?

And in other news…

Headline: It’s National Sandwich Day! (Friday)

November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, a celebration that has become a lunchtime staple around the world.

The history of the sandwich remains somewhat shrouded in mystery, with various tales surrounding its origin.

One popular legend attributes it to John Montagu, the Fourth Earl of Sandwich in Great Britain during the American Revolution.

According to the story, he was so engrossed in gambling that he requested his servants to bring him slices of meat between pieces of bread, which his gambling buddies soon began ordering as the “same as Sandwich.”

Another theory suggests that it was born out of necessity as a time-saving meal for the busy Earl, who juggled responsibilities in the Navy, politics, and the arts.

Regardless of its origins, the humble sandwich has endured as a versatile and beloved meal option, offering endless possibilities for creative combinations.

So, on National Sandwich Day, why not explore the world of sandwiches and savor the diversity of flavors they bring to our lives?

IS THIS ANYTHING?