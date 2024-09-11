Wellness tips to prepare your baby for the fall season

Elina Furman, founder of Kahlmi and a Certified Infant Massage Instructor, shared tips on preparing your baby for wellness this fall.

With over 15 years of experience in the baby products industry, Elina is passionate about educating parents on the science-backed benefits of infant and child massage.

As a baby massage expert, Elina has worked with brands like Pampers, Lovevery, and Mama Glow, and has been featured in publications such as Fast Company, Forbes, and Parents.

She is also the author of 101 Baby Hacks, a book set to release on October 29, 2024.

Through Kahlmi, she introduced the first bonding and soothing tool for babies using Acu-touch technology and vibration to promote connection, calmness, and comfort.

Her products including Kahlmi massage cards, have won awards like the prestigious Parents Best for Baby 2024 award.

Elina continues to spread awareness of baby wellness, making sure families are well-prepared for the fall season. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more tips and tricks!