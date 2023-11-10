Wendy’s offers free chicken nuggets and twin brothers find fame on TikTok…Is This Anything?

Meet Wayne and Dwayne, 76-year-old twins from North Carolina.

They served in the Vietnam War, putting their showbiz dreams on hold. Now, they’re TikTok stars with nearly two million followers.

They dance, act, and spread positivity with a focus on veterans and good causes

In other news…

Wendy’s is spreading holiday joy by giving away free six-piece chicken nuggets every Wednesday when you order through their app or online.

They’re also introducing a Peppermint Frosty, replacing the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

Other fast food chains like McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are offering freebies to attract customers in a time of rising.