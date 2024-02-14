Wendy’s x Cinnabon collab; ‘Deadpool 3’ trailer record—Is this Anything?

WIBC’s Nigel and Hammer recently highlighted two significant developments in entertainment and fast food.

First, Wendy’s has announced a collaboration with Cinnabon to introduce Pull-Aparts to its breakfast menu. This new item marks a unique partnership between the two well-known fast-food and bakery brands, expanding Wendy’s breakfast offerings with a sweet addition from Cinnabon’s popular lineup.

In entertainment news, Marvel’s latest trailer for “Deadpool and Wolverine” has set a new record, garnering 365 million views within the first 24 hours of its release. This achievement makes it the most viewed movie trailer in a single day. The film, which is Marvel’s first R-rated movie, introduces Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 26. The anticipation for “Deadpool and Wolverine” underscores the enduring popularity of Marvel’s characters and the excitement for their dynamic interactions on the big screen.