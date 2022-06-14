All Indiana

What it means to have ‘super’ parenting skills, secrets to being a successful parent

Sometimes the world needs some motherly wisdom and with all that’s going on in the world and even in our own backyards, post covid, we are reaching out for that advice from a mom and grandmother.

Shelley Slocum, author of “Love and Inspiration From Mom,” is a friend of the show and has lots of wisdom to share.

Her book is a collection of messages and notes she wrote to her daughter when she was going through a difficult time.

Slocum says for a child to grow up and succeed in life, it is so important that they have involved parents and “SUPER” parenting skills.

Watch the video above to find out what this acronym stands for.