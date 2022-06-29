All Indiana

What parents should know about getting kids entertainment careers

So, you want to get your kid into movies and on TV?

Parents must navigate a lot of twists and turns to avoid scammers if they want to successfully get their child into the entertainment industry.

You know what they say, “It’s all about who you know.”

One person you should know is the man who cultivated some of today’s most successful young stars.

Joe Lorenzo is a renowned Hollywood talent Manager, casting director and CEO of Society Performers Academy, and he joined us live on “All Indiana” Wednesday to share what you should know before putting your child in the entertainment industry.