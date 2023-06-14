‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak retiring; 12,000 dead fish washed up on beach: Is This Anything?

The hosts of WIBC’s “Hammer and Nigel” on Tuesday discussed the news on “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak.

Sajak has announced that September will be his last season hosting the show. He announced the news Monday on social media: “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.” Sajak shared “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Also, thousands of dead fish have been reported to have washed up at Freeport Beach in Freeport, Texas. A Texas spokesperson said the fish were killed due to low dissolved oxygen in the water. However, this is common to happen during the summer when temperatures rise.

