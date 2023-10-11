Wheeler Mission’s 128 years of compassion: A legacy of service and a night of celebration

Join us as we welcome Perry Hines, President and CEO of Wheeler Mission, a beacon of hope for those experiencing homelessness since 1893.

In 2023 alone, Wheeler Mission has extended a helping hand to over 9,000 individuals, offering more than 309,000 nourishing meals and 188,000 nights of shelter.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, a special event is planned for Friday night.

This occasion will also honor the incredible legacy of former President & CEO Rick Alvis and his wife, Julie Alvis, who recently retired after 32 years of dedicated service.

Under Rick Alvis’ leadership, Wheeler Mission has served over 5 million meals, provided more than 3 million nights of shelter, and empowered over 4,500 individuals through various residential programs.

It’s a night to celebrate compassion, service, and a lasting impact on the community.