All Indiana

Whimsical holiday show Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to Murat Theatre this weeekend

Prepare to be dazzled this weekend with the acclaimed whimsical holiday spectacular, “Cirque Dreams Holidaze.”

Four performances are happening on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Murat Theatre.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.