‘White Christmas: The Musical’ comes to Myers Dinner Theatre beginning Friday

Irving Berlin’s classic “White Christmas” comes to the Central Indiana stage with a brand new production premiering tomorrow night at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro.

“White Christmas: The Musical” opens on November 18 and runs through December 18 at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/myersdt/5823.