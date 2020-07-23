White River State Park brings ‘Yappy Hour’ back to downtown dog lovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — White River State Park is reopening some free outdoor events for dog lovers and their families to enjoy. People can come back to attend the return of “Yappy Hour,” Thursdays at Military Park. It’s a “pup and family-friendly” get together that features music, yard games, food trucks, adult beverages and more.

“We’re thrilled to be back this summer,” White River State Park Deputy Director Maggie Ranallo said. “We kicked off last summer and it’s back by popular demand.”

This year Ranallo said her team had to focus on making the event safe and comfortable for the visitors, vendors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is mapped out for social distancing so visitors can maintain a minimum distance of six feet. “We’ve got hand sanitizer at every table and we have masks available if you show up and you need one,” Ranallo said.

The event runs from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. every Thursday in July through the month of October.

Click here for all the upcoming Yappy Hour events and click here for parking information.