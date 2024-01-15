Search
‘Whose Line is it Anyway’ comic Colin Mochrie coming to Clowes Memorial Hall

by: Meghan Stratton
Colin Mochrie has been a TV staple for nearly two decades, starring alongside Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady in “Whose Line Is It Anyway? It was one of television’s longest running series and just concluded its final season.   

We spoke with Colin about his upcoming show at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis. He is touring with Brad Sherwood for a live improv show. No script? No problem! The show “Looking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business. 

You can get tickets for the show here.

