Why older workers are in demand, how to use it to your advantage

Imagine being 64-years old, suddenly needing open heart surgery, suffering five strokes and because of all of that, losing your 27-year career in banking.

That’s what happened to Judy Balloff. She recovered physically but had to start over career-wise in a job market that doesn’t exactly embrace older workers.

Ballof joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to discuss how she got back on track and why older workers are so valuable to employers.