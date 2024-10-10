Why people enjoy going to Skyline Chili restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s time for more Tasty Takeout on “All Indiana.”

The Skyline Chili restaurant chain’s website on Thursday said Skyline Chili entered the Guinness World Records with “Most Photos of Hot Dogs Posted to Instagram in 1 Hour.” More than 1,000 images of hot dogs have been uploaded to Instagram as part of a promotion from Skyline Chili.

“All Indiana” hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams donned their bibs on Thursday’s show before chatting with Cheri Throop, the Indianapolis district manager for Skyline Chili.

Throop talked about people’s love for Skyline Chili’s products, and the hosts recalled some of their favorite visits to the restaurant chain.

Also, Throop teased, Skyline Chili will be showcasing a new product “within the next couple of months.”