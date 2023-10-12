WIBC’s Jason Hammer explores ACT score decline and Google’s password revolution

This photo, in New York, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, shows various Google logos when searched on Google. The U.S. government is taking aim, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in federal court, at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

While Nigel is away on vacation until October 18th, WIBC’s Jason Hammer is diving into the latest trending topics.

In the world of education, alarming news from the academic testing non-profit ‘A-C-T’ reveals that the majority of high school seniors are not adequately prepared for college, with 70% falling short of math benchmarks and over 40% not meeting any benchmarks at all.

The ACT data indicates a troubling six-year decline in average test scores and calls for a shared national priority to address this issue.

On a different front, Google is shaking up the way we secure our accounts and devices by introducing passkeys as the default option, emphasizing their ease of use and enhanced security.

This shift is already making waves across various platforms, including YouTube, Maps, Uber, eBay, and soon, WhatsApp.

Apple has also embraced this passkey technology with the release of iOS-16, while Google first introduced it on Chrome and Android devices on October 20-22.

IS THIS ANYTHING…? Take a look and find out!