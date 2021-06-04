All Indiana

‘Wicket World of Croquet’ coming to White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is hosting its ‘Wicket World of Croquet’ celebration and fundraiser on Saturday at White River State Park for the first time ever.

Organizers say the park’s lawn will allow them to use more space for people to physically distance.

You can enter the tournament with a partner and get into the competition or just show up to the rain-or-shine event.

The site’s special events manager, Whitney Ball, says people attending the soiree can expect fun, food and drinks from Sun King Brewery at the “Porch Party.” The presidential site’s proceeds will go toward an education program that’s helping more than 18,000 children.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome will be emceeing the event for the second year in a row. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The attire is “dress to impress in your game whites and light colors.” The best-dressed participants will have a chance to win prizes. Click here to register.