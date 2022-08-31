All Indiana

Wildlife doctor releases new kids book about how animals communicate

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Gabby Wild is a Global Veterinarian who travels the world providing free veterinary care to wildlife at animal rescues and national parks.

She joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss her new book, “How to Speak Animal: A Guide to Learning How Animals Communicate.”

Dr. Wild is also very active in reforesting the Sumatran rainforest, protecting animals from poachers and educating kids about animal conservation.

You can also find her as the resident vet on the world’s largest on-line playground, “Animal Jam.”

For more information and to purchase the book, click here.

