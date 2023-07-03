Winner of stolen lotto finally gets jackpot and roller coaster crack in support pillar…Is This Anything?

In an intriguing twist of fate, a Massachusetts man who won the lottery but lost his ticket is finally receiving his well-deserved jackpot. Jack Little, the fortunate winner of a $3 million prize, had mistakenly left his winning ticket behind at a Lakeville liquor store back in January. Days later, two store clerks attempted to cash in the ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned. Thanks to an investigation and surveillance video footage, it was confirmed that the clerks had not purchased the winning ticket, resulting in charges being filed against them. Little was presented with his $3 million check by Massachusetts state lottery officials on Friday, marking a triumphant conclusion to his lottery journey.

Meanwhile, at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, the “Fury 325” roller coaster has been temporarily shut down due to a crack in one of its support posts. The potentially hazardous situation was brought to the park’s attention by a vigilant visitor, Jeremy Wagner, who noticed the crack and promptly reported it to both guest services and the Charlotte Fire Department. The crack, located at the top of a steel pole, appeared to expand and contract as riders zoomed around the corner. Carowinds, in response to the safety concern, stated that all rides are inspected daily and assured the public that the Fury 325 ride would remain closed until the necessary repairs were completed. As the longest steel coaster in North America, reaching speeds of up to 95 miles per hour, the Fury 325 holds a prominent place in the park’s attractions, making the closure an important precautionary measure.