All Indiana

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ star Sean Patrick Small talks new HBO Max series

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The eagerly awaited series, “Winning Time: The rise of The Lakers Dynasty” is now streaming on HBO Max.

This 10-episode series is a “Dark Comedy” focusing on the professional and personal lives of the 1980’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Sean Patrick Small, the actor who plays Celtics legend Larry Bird in the series, has a fascinating story.

Small joined us live on Friday to discuss the film, how it all started when he wrote a miniseries about the rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, how much he looks like Larry Bird, how his connection with the role goes beyond his appearance and more.

To hear from Small watch the video above.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

North Meridian Street swath to be repaved in 2023

Local /

Courts say misspelling let police shooting suspect walk free

Crime Watch 8 /

Study shows fatal crashes more frequent on Indiana roads

I-Team 8 /

Immigration arrests in US plunge under Biden administration

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.