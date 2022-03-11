All Indiana

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ star Sean Patrick Small talks new Netflix series

The eagerly awaited series, “Winning Time: The rise of The Lakers Dynasty” is now streaming on HBO Max.

This 10-episode series is a “Dark Comedy” focusing on the professional and personal lives of the 1980’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Sean Patrick Small, the actor who plays Celtics legend Larry Bird in the series, has a fascinating story.

Small joined us live on Friday to discuss the film, how it all started when he wrote a miniseries about the rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, how much he looks like Larry Bird, how his connection with the role goes beyond his appearance and more.

