All Indiana

WISH-TV partners with Second Helpings to help Hoosiers in need

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Second Helpings.

Each year, Second Helpings prepares more than 4,000 nutritious meals each day that are distributed to more than 100 social service agencies that feed Hoosiers in need. WISH-TV is proud to partner with Second Helpings for the third annual Gr8 Pasta Push, June 2 – June 16, 2022.

Pasta is always in demand as Second Helpings uses more than 1,800 pounds of pasta per week. That means your participation in the Gr8 Pasta Push makes a huge difference, allowing Second Helpings to keep feeding our neighbors in need.

For more information, click here, and for information on how to donate, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

City leaders urge caution during extreme heat

Local /

Doctor lists warning signs of heat stroke

Medical /

Indy Film Fest returns for 19th year with virtual, in-person screenings

All Indiana /

What it means to have ‘super’ parenting skills, secrets to being a successful parent

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.