All Indiana

WISH-TV partners with Second Helpings to help Hoosiers in need

Today’s Tasty Takeout is Second Helpings.

Each year, Second Helpings prepares more than 4,000 nutritious meals each day that are distributed to more than 100 social service agencies that feed Hoosiers in need. WISH-TV is proud to partner with Second Helpings for the third annual Gr8 Pasta Push, June 2 – June 16, 2022.

Pasta is always in demand as Second Helpings uses more than 1,800 pounds of pasta per week. That means your participation in the Gr8 Pasta Push makes a huge difference, allowing Second Helpings to keep feeding our neighbors in need.

For more information, click here, and for information on how to donate, click here.