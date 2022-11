All Indiana

WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome visits Carmel Christkindlmarkt ahead of Saturday’s opening day

The countdown is on for one of the most beloved holiday family traditions in Carmel! That’s right, the opening day for the Christkindlmarkt is just five days away!

It begins on Nov. 19, and the Market will remain open through Dec. 30.

“All Indiana” host Randall Newsome got a special preview of the big event Wednesday with Maria Murphy, CEO and market Master of Christkindlmarkt, Lisa Baird, owner of Lichterwald, and Joe Burns, owner of Wurst Hause.