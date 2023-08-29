WISH-TV’s Randy Ollis reflects on career before retirement

As many of you are already aware, our very own Randy Ollis is on the verge of embarking on a well-deserved journey into retirement come the end of August. However, before he takes his final bow, Randy is generously offering us a trip down memory lane on today’s All Indiana!

Today, he’ll be sitting down with our hosts to reflect on the incredible journey he’s undertaken during his remarkable career. With decades of service as one of the most beloved weathermen in the business, Randy Ollis has not only been a source of accurate forecasts but also a warm and familiar face in countless households across the region. We’re honored to have him here with us today as we celebrate the many good times and fond memories he’s shared with all of us over the years.

Randy’s retirement marks the end of an era, and his presence will undoubtedly be greatly missed on the airwaves. His dedication to delivering vital weather information with a smile has endeared him to our viewers, making him a household name and a trusted friend.

Today’s conversation promises to be a heartfelt tribute to a broadcasting legend, as we look back on Randy’s illustrious career, share anecdotes, and express our gratitude for his unwavering commitment to keeping our community informed and safe. Join us as we bid farewell to a true icon in the world of weather reporting, Randy Ollis.