All Indiana

Woman fights cancer with ‘faith, family and friends’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Katie Dailey remembers when a doctor’s appointment changed her life back in November of 2016.

“I had like this pop feeling in my stomach,” Dailey said. ” [It] kind of felt like a gas pain.” Once doctors took a look, they discovered that her appendix had burst and that wasn’t the end of her troubles.

When she followed up with a surgeon in Hendricks County, she decided that Katie needed a colonoscopy and that’s where they would find several polyps and tumors. Life, as she knew it, was about to change.

“My first question was who’s going to take care of my dog?” she remembered. Meanwhile one of her closest friend a more sobering question. She wanted to know how long Katie had to live.

Katie recalls the doctor being hesitant before letting them know that, statistically, she was estimated to make it “one to three years.”

“I just looked at him and I said I’m going to be better than your statistics and he said I hope you are.”

Fiver years later, she’s still going strong. Katie credits family, especially her granddaughters, friends and her own sense of humor for being enough motivation to keep fighting. She also got connected with a group of people called the Colon Stars of Indiana. “They are my tribe,” she said. “The people I can call on when I’m feeling down or needing hope. I can rally them up.”

If you follow her on Facebook, you’ll find out very quickly that in her posts you can count on being introduced to her faith and her sense of humor.

She uses phrases like “Get Your Rear in Gear” and “Make Your Booty Call” to make light of a serious subject and bring awareness at the same time.

Now she wants a stronger spotlight on colon cancer and the age people can get tested for it. It’s thanks, in part to the memory of Kierstyn Roberts; a friend who died from colon cancer at just 23 years-old. Katie remembers her last conversation with Kierstyn.

“It’s not an old people’s disease,” Katie said about colon cancer. “And it took a beautiful young lady.” Katie remembers being diagnosed at 49, but doctors now believe she might’ve had it five to 10 years before her diagnosis. Katie believes, even though the age to get screened for colon cancer has been lowered from age 50 to 45, it should be even younger.

Meanwhile, she hopes to stay connected with the Roberts family as she continues her own fight and she’s hoping to encourage as many survivors as she can along the way.

“For those who are fighting, keep fighting.”